Universal Life Church World Headquarters Introduces the World's Largest ULC Ministers Network and ULC Forum

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- Introducing a Minister Network and Forum like no other Church offers to its Ministers. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers members of its clergy an unparalleled Network, Forum and email interface for their Ministers throughout the world to communicate with their fellow ULC Ministers. Included is as follows: An interactive ULC Forum for Ministers, respective ULC Groups, Email amongst Ministers, Chat Rooms, Video Conferencing and etc., Ministers are afforded the opportunity of a vast array of knowledge and materials to help them mature as a Minister and to learn, gaining experience as a member of the clergy in the process. The Minister's profile page can be used to promote themselves if they are inclined to do so affording to each their own little website profile to be viewed by the public.



While Minister's are the only ones allowed to create a profile, this is the Number One Hit website for any ULC Website in the world, thus enabling you the general public to feel like you are a part of the community.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers these instructions to their Ministers with respect to setting up a respective Ministers personal profile page on the ULC Minister's Network or ULC Forum;



ULC Ministers - To Join the Official Universal Life Church Ministers Network



1.) Go to this website, http://ulcnetwork.socialgo.com



2.) On the ULC Minister Network page you'll see on the right hand side above the "Sign In Box" as follows: NOT A MEMBER? - SIGN UP NOW!



3.) Click on the Sign Up Now Button and Create Your ULC Minister Network Profile. Than just add your picture when creating or editing your profile.



4.) You will receive confirmation emails where you will need to activate your profile by clicking on the respective link in the email..



The Universal Life Church Minister's Network and Forum is courtesy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters a worldwide Religious Organization that ordains men or women as Nondenominational or as Independent Catholic Ministers. They invite you to visit their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com