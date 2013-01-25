Universal Life Church World Headquarters Joins in the Support of the Jessie Rees Foundation

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces its support for the Jessie Rees Foundation, a non-profit organization inspired by Jessie Rees (April 8, 1999 - January 5th, 2012) at the age of twelve (12) earned her angel wings after a 10 month battle with two brain tumors. Through the Jessie Rees Foundation her legacy of love will go on forever.



April 8, 2011 was a big day in many ways for Jessie Rees. It was her 12th birthday. It was the half way point of her 30 rounds of radiation therapy at Children’s Hospital Orange County. It was also the day she asked her parents, “How can we help them?”. She was referring to all of the other kids fighting cancer. Jessie had a burden for her peers and decided to do something about it. She also wanted to encourage them to with her little motto “NEGU“, which stands for “Never Ever Give Up.” This simple little thought has become “Jessie’s Wish“.



Jessie dreamed of the day that her little motto would become an inspiring message of hope to every child and family.Jessie lost her fight on January 5, 2012 but left behind a global movement of compassion that her foundation continues with the support of amazing corporations, athletes, charities, volunteers and people like you! The Jessie Rees Foundation can be found on the web at: CLICK HERE or on Facebook at: CLICK HERE. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters asks that you keep them in your prayers and to offer assistance if possible.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com