Universal Life Church World Headquarters Joins the Ranks of Those Demanding Justice in the Trayvon Walker Case

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- Brother Michael and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters support a call for justice in the Trayvon Martin case. Trayvon Martin was an unarmed, 17 year old walking home with Skittles and a drink from a convenience store. George Zimmerman while his intent may have been good, went overboard as a neighborhood watch volunteer. If it was not for George Zimmerman going beyond the boundary limits of his neighborhood watch volunteer duties, Trayvon Martin would be alive today.



It is up to a Court of law and a jury to determine George Zimmerman's guilt or innocence. There is no reason why George Zimmerman should not be be charged.



Already two million signatures provided to the Sanford Police Department



Al Sharpton stated: "We come to you with 2 million signatures of people petitioning you to execute the arrest of the killer of Trayvon Martin".



President Barack Obama stated: "If I had a son, he would look like Trayvon Martin."



Kansas City Rally Shows Support For Trayvon Walker

http://www.kansascity.com/2012/03/26/3515999/kansas-city-rally-shows-support.html



Tampa Rally Planned to Support Trayvon Walker

http://news.yahoo.com/video/tampawfts-22220379/tampa-rally-planned-to-support-trayvon-martin-family-28747480.html



Lebron James and The Miami Heat Don Hoodies in Response to Death of Trayvon Walker

http://espn.go.com/nba/truehoop/miamiheat/story/_/id/7728618/miami-heat-don-hoodies-response-death-teen-trayvon-martin



Brother Michael, the Presiding Bishop for the worldwide Universal Life Church World Headquarters stated: "Condolences to the family and friends of Trayvon Walker, God will not let this crime go unpublished, but let us pray that justice is served to enable closure for the family and to help avoid any additional pain for the family knowing and in dealing with that Trayvon's killer remains free."