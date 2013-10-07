Universal Life Church World Headquarters Ranks 6th Best of over 1000 Worldwide Religious Organizations

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Shoutlife ranks Universal Life Church World Headquarters number six in the Top Ten of over 1000 Worldwide Religious Organizations. ShoutLife.com is a Free Family-Friendly social networking service that allows Users to create unique personal and business profiles online. The services offered by Shoutlife including (the "Shoutlife Website"), Internet messaging service, and any other features, content, or applications offered from time to time by Shoutlife in connection with the Shoutlife Website are for the general public around the world.



The Shoutlife website (with the help of its users) ensures a clean, Family-Friendly environment. Shoutlife believes in the institution of Family and that children are a heritage and a blessing. Therefore Shoutlife filters words so families will not be exposed to offensive language. All the users, pictures and videos are screened prior to them being posted. Shoutlife encourages individuals to invite family and friends to the Shoutlife community knowing it's a Family-Friendly Place to communicate, share photos, videos, play games and grow new friendships.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters website on Shoutlife is located at: http://shoutlife.com/universallifechurch The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has nearly 2,000 contacts and has received many 10s of 1,0000's of hits to their Shoutlife website.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world on iHeartRadio.com and others, anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com