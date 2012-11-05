Universal Life Church World Headquarters Responds to Victims of Superstorm Sandy

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida acted swiftly in getting involved with respect to helping victims of Superstorm Sandy. In addition to monetary help, Executive Secretary and Executive Director of Biblical Studies, Rev. Dr. David Stembaugh, DD. collected clothing, water, non-perishable food items, while President and Presiding Bishop, the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley opted to temporarily divert proceeds from ULC Mission Collection Envelopes to victims of Sandy and urged Ministers to take up a special collection.



Captioned below is a segment of the Sunday Newsletter and Bulletin distributed November 4th, 2012 to ministers, parishioners and followers. Note two first hand accounts from Rev. Cesidio Tallini and Rev John O'Sullivan, ordained Ministers with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and residents of long Island, New York.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters and Each and Every Minister Cares About Sandy Victims



Urgent Plea - Re: Sandy, How We All Can Help



Received This From Rev. Cesidio Tallini - Eyewitness Hurricane Sandy News (Long Island)



Just got my electric power back, and thus my Internet connection -- Sunday 04.11.2012 or V22L2012.



In the New York City metropolitan area, and beyond, Hurricane Sandy made millions of us go from 2012 to 1912 in just one day. There is simply no other way to describe it.



While we now have lights, and apparently all in the small suburban village where I live, including street lights, there are still many homes without regular electric power and street lights less than a mile or 1.6 km away. There are still almost 430 thousand homes without lights in the area covered by the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) alone, an area just outside New York City, and on the island of Long Island -- the last area of the US to lose its British citizenship through the 1783 Treaty of Paris, but the current population is totally ignorant or oblivious to that fact.



While we now have lights, and the words "Fiat lux", or "Let there be light" in Latin, appear like the greatest blessing, we still have to live with severe gasoline/petrol shortages, largely due to the lack of electric power in most areas.



It isn't just a lack of electric power, under the best circumstances -- some people lost their seaside homes and even loved ones to Hurricane Sandy.



It also means no heating (night temperatures are currently about 41 degrees Fahrenheit or 5 degrees Celsius, and expected to get colder), since heating systems rely on electrical power even when they aren't electric-based.



It also means no telephone or mobile phone access in most cases, no Internet access, and no TV access. Complicating regular air TV access is the fact that most New Yorkers no longer get their full array of TV stations from the aether, but from power-hungry coaxial cable, fiber-optic, or satellite TV access systems. The situation is similar for most peoples' telephone services, since most New Yorkers no longer have plain old telephone service (POTS), which should work at least theoretically under the most extreme circumstances, while the most advanced modern telephone services don't.



The only creature comforts I had access to in the past few days was warm water and warm meals, since for cooking and warm water we rely on natural (or methane) gas, and a battery-powered radio for less than rudimentary news. Without a regular refrigerator running, since most run on electric power, you cannot even keep milk or beef for long without potential spoilage.



Driving was a miniature nightmare between traffic lights that didn't work, and the lack of gasoline/petrol at most stations.



HMRD Cesidio Tallini



Received This From Rev. John O'Sullivan (Long Island)



Please keep my family in your prayers. Our home is intact, but we have no power, no heat and no way to cook. Also no way to work as both my wife and myself work in the school district which has been closed for the last week due to the storm and we don't know when it will reopen. Thank you.



About Rev. Johnny O

I understand that no one likes to seek donations, ask for or beg for money, however this is one of our job duties as real faith based ministers. Through the years I've spoken with many Priests, Ministers and Nuns and not one has ever said "I enjoy begging folks for money." However, it is something we all must do, as money does not grow on trees.



I want to thank those Ministers participating in our Mission Envelope Campaign, we have already made one donation to the victims of Sandy and we want to make more. Pass these envelopes out to your congregational members, bible study group, employer, fellow employees, friends, family, neighbors and etc. Perhaps some businesses will permit you to leave some envelopes and a small sign, or maybe your doctor, dentist, insurance agent and etc. will permit you to leave some in a waiting room. The envelopes are free, the only way you can fail is by not doing it. Proceeds from our Mission Envelope Campaign will be sent to Feed The Children. We have made one donation already.



Dear Friend.

Because of faithful supporters like you, Feed The Children has designated seven shipments of relief supplies totaling more than 345,000 pounds to send into the devastated areas through partners headed into North Carolina and New York.



We are ready to ship at least 20 truckloads and we anticipate our efforts to continue for weeks to come. You can bring more relief supplies to victims of disasters like these.



As of November 2, 2012 Superstorm Sandy has left a wide swath of destruction across the northeast United States and the damage continues to mount. Current estimates place the damage total near $50 billion dollars. 5.5 million people are still without power and more than 59 deaths have been attributed to the storm in the U.S.



In addition, we are also working on shipments to Northfield, NJ and Wildwood, NJ, New York and Pennsylvania. Your help is needed to get emergency suppiles to those in need.



Our New Jersey distribution center is still without power, but our staff has begun cleanup operations there to be ready when power is restored. We have mobilized our resources in our Nashville, Oklahoma City, and Elkhart, Indiana facilities to ensure that we can deliver needed items when roads are cleared and accessible.



Help provide emergency food and relief:



Thank You for reaching out to those in need. Your donation will be used to respond to those suffering through these terrible times and assist others who may suffer from future disasters.



The American Red Cross Greater New York Region provided the following information with suggestions for helping those affected by the impact of Sandy

.

Donate Blood or Host A Blood Drive - Encourage employees to participate in community blood drives and/or host a blood drive on-site for both staff and customers. As a blood drive sponsor, you can help meet the blood needs of patients in your community and across the United States.



Implement a Customer Donation Program - Give your customers the opportunity to support Disaster Relief by simply adding a dollar amount to their total purchase.



Sponsor an Employee Giving and Matching Gift Program - Engage employees by sponsoring a fundraising campaign in support of Disaster Relief and provide an incentive to participate by matching employee donations.



Conduct a Percentage of Sales Program - Showcase your commitment to the Red Cross and the people we serve while generating sales for your company by donating a percentage of your sales to Disaster Relief.



Donate Ad Space - Donate a portion of your advertising inventory and help share our stories about the individuals, families and communities affected by disaster.



Place a Red Cross Banner Ad on Your Website - Place a Red Cross banner ad on your company website to reinforce your support of the Red Cross and encourage donations through our Donate Now webpage.



Text "REDCROSS" to 90999 to Make a Donation – Customers of participating wireless carriers can make a $10 donation to support Disaster Relief by texting “REDCROSS” to 90999. Donations will be added to your mobile phone bill or deducted from your prepaid account. Message and Data rates may apply. Full terms and privacy policy can be found at http://www.redcross.org/m



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com