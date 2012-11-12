Universal Life Church World Headquarters Takes over the Official ULC Minister's Network and Domain

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces the takeover of the ULCministernetwork.com domain name, wherefore the official ULC Ministers Network is now in the control, where it belongs with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, founders of the original ULC Ministers Network. The existing domain will transfer over to ULCministersnetwork.com in the next week.



The ULC Minister's Network allows Ministers ordained by the Universal Life Life Church World Headquarters to join together in fellowship in our private network for just ULC Ministers. ULC Ministers have access to chat rooms, video chat, email, (2) ULC News Feeds, video and music players and archives, the official ULC Forum, ULC Groups, ULC Radio and Newspaper, a Directory of Ministers, ULC Minister support and training, Facebook, Google+ and Twitter integration and MORE. No other Universal Life Church offers a better network for their Ministers.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com