Universal Life Church World Headquarters to Break Ground in Canada

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Until now for Ministers ordained by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters to perform as wedding officiants in accord with Canadian Law they needed to establish their own Church as a Charter or Congregational affiliate and in most cases await a six month waiting period, before they could officiate weddings in Canada. Following this six month period the Minister would than have to submit an "Application for Registration under the Marriage Act" to the Office of the Registrar General.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has decided to break ground on Canadian soil and to incorporate with the Registrar General's office of Canada. Leading the way is Rev. Dr Joel Lamoure an ordained Minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and an Adjunct Associate Professor-Psychiatry and Medicine at The University of Western Ontario, 375 South St Office W707 SSH LHSC, London, ON N6A 4G5, http://www.joelwlamoure.com or http://www.facebook.com/joelwlamoure Dr Joel is also the head of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Medical Advisory Board and a Corporate Officer thereof. In addition Dr Joel is an Associate Scientist with the Lawson Health Research Insitute.



Dr Lamoure will be a key figure in establishing the Church and Seminary for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters on Canadian soil. This will allow Ministers who do not want to start Churches of their own to officiate weddings in Canada. In addition there is a huge need for an institution as such within Canada as the Universal Life Church World Headquarters state they are already receiving a great deal of interest from potential seminarians.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com