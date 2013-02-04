Universal Life Church World Headquarters - Warns Against FREE Ordination Claims

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has announced a campaign warning potential victims of scam artists promoting FREE Ordination, only to charge for overly inflated Ministry Credentials following ordination. "The old Bait and Switch"



Ordination is a sacrament, of course ordination is free. However Ministry Credentials are not and this is how these scam artists operate, they reel you in by baiting you with FREE ORDINATION, only to set their hook by informing you after you initiate the process that you need to purchase Ministry Credentials. Please be careful and ask the FREE ORDINATION promoters does this include free credentials or what do you charge for ministry credentials? Ordination does nothing unless you have the credentials to prove it.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com