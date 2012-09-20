Universal Life Church World News Achieve's Top Ten on Bing and Yahoo

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters, publisher of the Universal Life Church World News announced today their publication now ranks in the top ten when someone does a search on Bing or Yahoo for the Universal Life Church. They believe such to be a significant accomplishment since the Universal Life Church World News is not a specific website for a Universal Life Church.



The Universal Life Church World News (Online Edition), globally authoritative, filled with personal enrichment and over flowing with Jesus Christ. In addition to Universal Life Church News, this publication features articles from The Christian Post, BustedHalo.com, CBN, USA Today, Time, Newsweek and etc. Read the latest copy now - Universal Life Church World News.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com