Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Upon hearing about the passing of Nelson Mandella, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters immediately went to work on a five part tribute to Nelson Mandella. This world tribute was broadcast live on the Universal Life Church Radio Network early Friday morning, December 6th, 2013. The Universal Life Church Radio Network is heard throughout the world on iHeartRadio, the 3rd largest internet/satellite provider behind Pandora and SiriusXM radio with a subscriber base of twenty million plus.



Part 1 is an introduction which includes Nelson Mandela himself, the remaining four parts; Part 2.....The Underground Movement, Part 3.....Robben Island where he was imprisoned for twenty seven years, Part 4.....State of Emergency and Part 5.....Democracy in South Africa.



This incredible world tribute is hosted by Bishop Desmond Tutu and is offered exclusively by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. This tribute will be archived in the Universal Life Church Media Library and will continue to be available to the public Free OnDemand. Listen to it now via the link included herewith or by clicking here.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. Their Boca Raton Corporate Offices and Conference Center are located at the intersection of Glades and I-95, near numerous dining options, luxury hotels and fine shopping. Immersed amongst the elite of businesses in Boca Raton. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also a "GREEN" building benefiting the occupants and environment. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. The Universal Life Church World Headquarter furthermore states: "We believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God. It is the complete revelation of His will for salvation and the only unfailing rule of faith and practice for the Christian life. We believe the Lord Jesus Christ died for our sins and that all who believe in Him are declared righteous because of His sacrificial death and are, therefore, in right relationship with God." The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers traditional weekly services, traditional laying on the hands ordination within a brick n'mortar Church or by proxy of the Holy Spirit through the convenience of modern technology. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters also offers weekly services, archived and heard through the Universal Life Church Radio Network. If you wish to become a minister, get ordained or serve as a wedding official they offer instant online ordination as well. Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com