The Universal Life Church Sends Birthday Greetings to Pope Francis

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters, yesterday sent birthday greetings to Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic Church. Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 17th 1936. Appointed Supreme Pontiff on March 13th, 2013 by the Roman Catholic College of Cardinals this was the Pope's 1st birthday as Pope Francis.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is not a part of the Roman Catholic Church, however it shares in its illustrious history with the origin of the name Universal Life Church, founded in 107AD by St Ignatius of Antioch. St Ignatius used the Greek adjective katholikos in describing the 107AD Church, katholikos means "Universal" synonymous to both Chistian and catholic with a small c. In using katholikos and Universal Life St Ignatius was describing the one world church of Jesus Christ, or the Church of Universal Life. The word katholikos is also the origin of the name Catholic, and is why still today the Roman Church refers to itself as the Universal Church or the Church of Universal Life. The US Patent and Trademark Office corroborates the name is proprietary to Christians. The Universal Life Church name is revered and sacred to Catholics and Christians throughout the world.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. Their Boca Raton Corporate Offices and Conference Center are located at the intersection of Glades and I-95, near numerous dining options, luxury hotels and fine shopping. Immersed amongst the elite of businesses in Boca Raton. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also a "GREEN" building benefiting the occupants and environment. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. The Universal Life Church World Headquarter furthermore states: "We believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God. It is the complete revelation of His will for salvation and the only unfailing rule of faith and practice for the Christian life. We believe the Lord Jesus Christ died for our sins and that all who believe in Him are declared righteous because of His sacrificial death and are, therefore, in right relationship with God." The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers traditional weekly services, traditional laying on the hands ordination within a brick n'mortar Church or by proxy of the Holy Spirit through the convenience of modern technology. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters also offers weekly services, archived and heard through the Universal Life Church Radio Network. If you wish to become a minister, get ordained or serve as a wedding official they offer instant online ordination as well. Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com