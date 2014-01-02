ULC Minister Reverend Courtney Fields Guiterrez a Big Hit on Radio

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Reverend Courtney Fields Guiterrez is an ordained minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida. Reverend Courtney operates Save-A-Life Ministries based in Nixa, Missouri. Save-A-Life Ministries focuses their attention on helping unwed teenage pregnant girls, which includes one four unit facility that accommodates up to four Mom's and one child, with a second four unit facility coming soon. Reverend Courtney focuses her ministry on being a voice for women of ages, but has a keen interest with teen girls and helping them when others won't or abandon them.



One of her ways of voicing her support is through her Save-A-Life Radio Program, with the initial show launched on January 1st, 2014. The show has received a great deal of positive feedback on Facebook and other social networks. "Click Here to Listen to Save-A-Life's First Show Through The Eyes of Women." You can listen to future Save-A-Life Ministries episodes on Tuesday at 9:PM EST, Radio Show Description - "Learning to let God be the problem solver for all of women's issues and crisis."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. Their Boca Raton Corporate Offices and Conference Center are located at the intersection of Glades and I-95, near numerous dining options, luxury hotels and fine shopping. Immersed amongst the elite of businesses in Boca Raton. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also a "GREEN" building benefiting the occupants and environment. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. The Universal Life Church World Headquarter furthermore states: "We believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God. It is the complete revelation of His will for salvation and the only unfailing rule of faith and practice for the Christian life. We believe the Lord Jesus Christ died for our sins and that all who believe in Him are declared righteous because of His sacrificial death and are, therefore, in right relationship with God." The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers traditional weekly services, traditional laying on the hands ordination within a brick n'mortar Church or by proxy of the Holy Spirit through the convenience of modern technology. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters also offers weekly services, archived and heard through the Universal Life Church Radio Network. If you wish to become a minister, get ordained or serve as a wedding official they offer instant online ordination as well. Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com