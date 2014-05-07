Universal Life Church Introduces Three Different Entry Level Ordinations

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- After many years of offering just one type of ordination, the Universal Life Church World has opted to modify its ordination to better address the needs of today. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters continues to be the only ULC to offer legal, faith based ordination by a Bishop with succession and lineage to Jesus Christ. However, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters now offers three different entry level positions.



1.) Order of St Michaels (OSM) - The OSM is more suited for the traditional faith based minister, one that is looking to administer all sacraments and to hold weekly services.



2.) Order of St Francis (OSF) - The OSM is more suited for the individual seeking more of a monastic role as a minister, one who is willing to not only attend our seminary for further enrichment, but also who is willing to administer the sacrament of marriage.



3.) Wedding Minister (Officiant) - The third option is for the individual who is looking to officiate just weddings.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization, extending its reach to the every corner of the globe. There Boca Raton Headquarters is also a "GREEN" building benefiting you, the occupants and the environment. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. They believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers weekly services, Bible study and faith based programming on the Universal Life Church Radio Network and through iHeartRadio. Do you wish to pursue a vocation in ministry - become a minister, get ordained or serve as a wedding officiant? They provide ordination to men and women enabling work in all facets of Christian Ministry with ministers in the USA, Canada, UK, Africa, South America, Germany, India, France, Switzerland, Thailand, Japan, Australia, China, Mexico and many other countries throughout the world. http://www.ulcnetwork.com