Universal Life Church Announces the Marriage of Tanne Gabler, Braden Beard

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The Universal Life Church has ordained an ex-President, attorneys, judges, physicians, law enforcement officials, Hollywood entertainers, music artists, celebrities and everyday people. Many of their ministers serve as wedding officiants and being ordained affords to them the opportunity of officiating a wedding for a loved one, be-it a family member or friend. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only ULC with a traditional doctrine of faith, which enables their ordination to be valid in almost every country on earth unlike many!



Announcing the Marriage Of Tanne Gabler, Braden Beard

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Tanne Bailey Gabler, a daughter of Christina Gabler and Neal Gabler of Amagansett, N.Y., was married Saturday to Braden Alexander Beard, a son of Deborah Elliott Beard and W. Clayton Beard of Houston. Joshua A. Rocha, a friend of the couple who became a Universal Life Church minister for the occasion, officiated at the Inn at Wild Rose Hall in Austin, Tex.



Ms. Gabler, 27, is keeping her name. She is a social worker and children’s therapist at the Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support Service in Dallas. She graduated from Emory University and received a master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas at Austin.



The bride’s father is a writer whose work focuses on the movie industry. He is a senior fellow at the Annenberg Norman Lear Center at the University of Southern California and a former host of “Sneak Previews,” a movie review show on PBS. He is the author of four books including “Walt Disney: The Triumph of the American Imagination.”



Mr. Beard, also 27, is a law clerk in Dallas for Judge A. Joe Fish of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. He graduated with high honors from the University of Texas at Austin and received a law degree with honors from the University of Texas law school.



The groom’s mother is a part-time yoga instructor in Houston. His father, a mechanical engineer, retired as a project supervisor for Exxon Mobil in Houston.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization, extending its reach to the every corner of the globe. There Boca Raton Headquarters is also a "GREEN" building benefiting you, the occupants and the environment. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. They believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers weekly services, Bible study and faith based programming on the Universal Life Church Radio Network and through iHeartRadio. Do you wish to pursue a vocation in ministry - become a minister, get ordained or serve as a wedding officiant? They provide ordination to men and women enabling work in all facets of Christian Ministry with ministers in the USA, Canada, UK, Africa, South America, Germany, India, France, Switzerland, Thailand, Japan, Australia, China, Mexico and many other countries throughout the world. http://www.ulcnetwork.com