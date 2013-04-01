Universal Media Player Up for Grabs

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Umplayer or the Universal Media Player strives to meet today's users need for a platform independent media player that can play all types of media formats. True to its name, an umplayer download enables users to watch YouTube players from there



Aside from Umplayer's cool features, its webpage has a proactive community that answers all the users' queries ranging from how to use the application to what format it supports and a list of features it offers. And speaking of features, Umplayer has over 270 built-in audio and video codecs. It has the ability to search, play and record YouTube videos directly from the player. Good news for YouTube video lovers!



Some users watch home videos while others watch with the comfort of reading subtitles along with the movie. Which is why one of Umplayer's coolest features include the ability to search the playing media's subtitles which are configurable.



A common question from users is if Umplayer supports DVD from all regions. And the answer is a definite YES. It is fully capable of playing any DVD from any and all regions. It also provides a record button for recording videos on YouTube which appears next to the stop button the moment a YouTube video streams.



For storing screenshots, it is important for users to know where Umplayer stores them. And that being one of the questions famously asked, the best thing to do would be to take a minute or two to visit the website for the enlightenment of that question.



Another feature is its ability play incomplete and even damaged media files. Who wouldn't want that feature? As complicated as the way the features functions may seem, using it is actually nothing but easy. Umplayer is completely user friendly.



About Umplayer

Umplayer.com uses the award winning MPlayer software which enables it to play the most known audio and video formats such as MKV, AVI, MPEG, MOV, WMV, MP3 among others without the need of having the external codes.



For more information on this press release, one can always contact:

Samuel Brown

Contact Phone – (206) – 743 – 6587

Contact Email - support@downloadox.com

Website - http://downloadox.com/free/download/umplayer/

Complete Address – 133 Southwest 200 & 2nd Street Normandy Park, Zip Code – 98166