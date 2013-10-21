Universal Restoration Offers 24 Hour Emergency Home Restoration Service Across the US

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Condition as soon as possible. Home restoration companies effectively repair flood damage, fire damage, mold damage, and more.



Universal Restoration Services is an American home restoration company that offers 24 hour restoration services in several states across the country. Based in Illinois, Universal Restoration Services has expanded into a number of neighboring states and has bright plans for the future.



Universal Restoration Services currently has office locations in Illinois, Georgia, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Indiana, Florida, and Michigan. Future office locations are planned for Texas, Tennessee, and South Carolina. However, the Universal Restoration Services coverage area extends across all of the lower 48 states.



Homeowners who have recently experienced any type of disaster are encouraged to call the Universal Restoration Services telephone number. Service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year at 877-505-6699. The company offers all of the following services to commercial and residential properties:



- Fire cleanup

- Commercial and residential water removal, cleanup, sanitization, and disinfection

- Mold removal, remediation, inspection, and testing

- Personal property recovery



Universal Restoration Services also operates a website where visitors can learn more about the company. That website is 4Universal.com, which features testimonials from previous customers as well as detailed explanations of all the home restoration services offered by the company.



Visitors can view contact information and submit online forms to get in touch with a company representative.



A spokesperson for Universal Restoration Services explains what makes the company different from other home restoration services across America:



“Collectively, our offices have participated in over 35,000 claims across the country. Universal Restoration Services has been in operation since 1989 and has the experience needed to fully restore any home after a disaster. Today, our company uses the latest restoration technologies and home repair equipment to provide our customers with the best possible level of service.”



Universal Restoration Services is available immediately following an emergency or disaster as well as for general restoration and construction services. Whether needing to remove water from the home as soon as possible or wanting to rebuild soon after a disaster, Universal Restoration Services aims to continue building a positive reputation with homeowners across America.



About Universal Restoration Services

Universal Restoration Services is a home restoration company that offers 24 hours per day, 365 days per year service across the United States via a toll free number. The company has been in operation since 1989 and continues to expand its office locations across the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.4universal.com