Universal Software Solutions, Inc, Secures DME Contracts

Universal Software Solutions, Inc. (USS) is proud to support clients that have secured contracts as part of Medicare's DME competitive bid program. These contracts come with severe cuts in allowed amounts averaging 42% for traditional DME items and over 70% for mail order diabetic supplies.



In the mail order diabetic portion of the bid process USS clients account for 38% of the named contracted suppliers. These clients have worked tirelessly to ensure that every part of their operation is functioning at the highest level of efficiency to maintain a profit at these extremely low rates.



It is through strong partnerships and the willingness and expertise to integrate multiple third-party software processes that USS clients have achieved significant improvements in efficiencies. The integrations include customer relationship manager (CRM), phone dialer systems, insurance verification, information management, overseas call centers, claims management technology and others.



Mail Order diabetic contracted suppliers using Universal’s HDMS Product and integrations include:



Arriva Medical, LLC



Carelinc Medical Equipment & Supply Co, LLC



Diabetes Care Club



Home Care Delivered, Inc.



Hurley-Binsons Medical Equipment, Inc



IRB Medical Equipment, LLC



Universal Software Solutions believes that the future of software will be driven more by the ability to integrate and adapt rather than being a one stop proprietary solution. “Our clients’ business models vary greatly and require unique solutions” says company President Christopher Dobiesz. He continued “our clients know their business better than we do, we will support them through our ability to adapt”.



Universal Software Solutions, Inc. provides a complete, fully integrated practice management solution, HDMS, in the home healthcare markets of; Durable Medical Equipment, Home Infusion, Pharmacy and Mail Order.



