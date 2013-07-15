UPVEL Launches New Line of Universally Compatible Broadband Routers

Irwindale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- UPVEL an Innovate through Research driven wired and wireless networking brand, is officially shipping its new line of Universal Broadband Routers in North America. UPVEL’s Universal line of products stands for high speed wireless routers that are compatible with all Broadband type connections on the market today. All models in this line have an integrated ADSL 2/2+ modem that work with legacy ADSL services. Additionally, users have the option to connect Cable, Satellite, Fiber, or VDSL modems, as well as 3G/4G mobile operator USB modems. Migration between Broadband Internet services is facilitated, and expensive equipment upgrades or changes can be avoided by porting the existing router.



UPVEL Universal Routers are designed for demanding households and office environments with multi-user, high-bandwidth requirements. Standard software features include SAMBA/FTP file sharing over USB port, latest pre-configured Wi-Fi security protocols, parental control functions, VPN support, VLAN, IP-based QoS, port forwarding and IP address filtering. Proven hardware integration includes high-gain 5dBi antennas for increased range and speed, buttons for easy set-up with WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Set-Up), Wireless on/off, and power on/off. UPVEL routers are wall-mountable and ship with easy-install software for PC and MAC.



Two models are available initially: UR-344AN4G+ (150Mbps wireless) and UR-354AN4G (300Mbps wireless) with the Dual-Band 1200Mbps Wireless Universal AC Router (UR-815ACU) available in early September.



UR-344AN4G+ MSRP U.S.: $45



More information: http://upvel.com/items/ur-344an4gplus.html



UR-354AN4G MSRP U.S.: $52



More information: http://upvel.com/items/ur-354an4g.html



About UPVEL

UPVEL is a California based developer and innovator of wired and wireless networking solutions for home, office, and corporate users around the world. The company was founded in 2010 by a team of experiences networking hardware professionals with one key mission in mind: Create high demand, easy to use networking products that provide long lasting user value, performance and price satisfaction. The company’s key entry point to market is strong in house R&D delivering fine-tuned products to local markets requirements. For more information please visit www.upvel.com or call +1 (626) 337-0162