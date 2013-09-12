UniversalRemoteAdvisor.com - One Remote Control for All Your Needs

Hanover, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- UniversalRemoteAdvisor.com is a website dedicated to studying and reviewing the best universal remote controls available in the market today. The study and research behind reviewing the remote controls is not just done online, like any other review website, but after spending uncountable hours, both online and offline, the reviews go live on the website by Ronald Miller, the owner of UniversalRemoteAdvisor.com.



With the increasing number of electronic devices in our homes, the number of remote controls that come with them have also increased, scattered all over the place. This definitely gives rise to the need and eventually the demand for one remote control that can take care of at least five devices that would help you get rid of the other four remote controls.



Logitech 650 is one such universal remote control that spells convenience and uncomplicatedness. If you are not a very tech savvy person and you like things simple then Logitech 650 is the answer to all your universal remote control questions. It works best with a home entertainment center with not more than five devices. When all the universal remote controls are more than $100, this one is for less. The main benefits of owning the Logitech 650 include:-



- One remote control for up to five devices

- Comparatively low price- $67.11

- Can be configured to up to 5000 brands

- Hassle-free online set up

- Bright color screen

- Highlights your favorite channel

- Easy to use



This is a really excellent product. The level of sophistication at its price point is compelling and extremely easy to use. Now you can stop worrying about misplacing remote controls.



About UniversalRemoteAdvisor.com

UniversalRemoteAdvisor.com was started when Ronald Miller, owner of the website, personally went on with a quest to search for the best universal remote that would help him with the inconvenience of using more than seven to eight remote controls. He realized that everyone must be going through this kind of frustration while searching for the right remote control and hence, built this review and information website dedicated to universal remote controls to help everyone out there. He strongly recommends the Logitech 650 for people who like to keep it simple.



Media Contact:

Universal Remote Advisor

Address- 2657-G Annapolis Road; Suite 156, Hanover, MD 21076

Contact Name: - Ronald Miller (Owner)

Phone Number:- 240-354-4966

Email ID: RMiller@universalremoteadvisor.com

Website: http://www.universalremoteadvisor.com/