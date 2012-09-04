UniversitiesOnline.net Aims to Offer the Best Information Regarding Online Education

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Online educational courses are becoming ever more popular as tuition fees continue to go up and family incomes continue to be stretched by global recession. The necessity of a theoretical education with little practical application has now been called into question, and while many believe these courses are still valuable, the question has to be asked if the debt of student loans is worth the end result. Universities Online has been launched to offer insight into a third way for prospective students to advance their education - online courses that can be completed in conjunction with gainful employment, without the need for accommodation or long commutes.



Universities Online collates information on online colleges and online college classes that allow virtual access to educational resources, tasks and mentoring, fulfilling all of the roles of a physical course without the prohibitive costs.



The site breaks its content down into different key areas, including Best Careers and what courses can lead to them, Best Online Colleges and what courses they carry, and the Best Online Courses and where to find them. The homepage further breaks down top five rankings of the best degrees, colleges and careers available through online education outlets.



An efficient search bar allows prospective students to look into what level of education they would like to attain and in what field before guiding them through the available options. The site also provides high quality editorialized content designed to ingratiate prospective students with the perspective of those studying online courses as opposed to traditional college courses, espousing the numerous advantages in time, money and commitment.



A spokesperson for the site was keen to explain the changing nature of education with the advent of the internet, “In the past decade, there has been a huge movement towards the acceptance of online schools as equivalent to traditional campus-based schools. Continued development of online curriculum makes it possible to earn complete online degrees that carry the same academic value that any degree from a traditional campus school would have.”



About Universities Online

Universities Online is a new website launched to provide a database of online courses and education providers for those looking to do an educational course online. The site aims to provide current and exhaustive information on online courses in an easy to understand format, regularly updated to ensure all content is kept current. For more information please visit: http://www.universitiesonline.net/