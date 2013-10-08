University Fair for International Students Comes to London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- London’s English language school students are invited to meet more than 75 of the UK’s top universities at Study Group’s University Fair for International Students. The free-to-attend fair is on Saturday 12th October, between 12pm and 4pm, at central London’s Park Plaza Victoria Hotel.



The fair is designed to help international students and English language students who want to go to a top-ranked UK university but don’t have the required grades. It will give them the opportunity to gather expert advice from university representatives on degree and English language preparation courses.



Universities at the fair include the University of Oxford, the University of Sussex and the University of Leeds (click here for the full list). There will also be a full-schedule of seminars and presentations from these institutions, and visitors will have the opportunity to meet with academic counsellors and visa specialists to discuss IELTS, entry requirements and UCAS applications.



James Pitman, managing director, higher education UK and Europe at Study Group says: “There are a number of pathway options open to international and English language students keen to attend a top UK university.



“It’s an excellent route for international students looking to fulfil their academic potential and experience the best the UK has to offer, in terms of both education and cultural exposure. With all the relevant information and expertise they need under one roof, the Study Group University Fair should be the first port of call for international students making these very important decisions. They may even receive an offer on the spot!”



Anyone interested in attending the Study Group University Fair for International Students should register here: http://www.studygroupfairs.com/register-now to guarantee entry.



For further information or interview opportunities, please contact:

TopLine Communications

+44 (0)207 580 6502

studygroup@toplinecomms.com

About Study Group



Spanning five continents, Study Group is a global leader in international education, providing the highest quality educational opportunities for students from over 130 countries. Beginning in 1994, Study Group now has an enrolment base of 60,000 around the world.



Through Study Group's leading set of partnerships with top universities, it is able to provide on and off-campus preparation courses for international students that ensure academic success and entry into some of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world. The quality of its UK teaching is confirmed by independent accreditation bodies worldwide including: English UK, Ofsted, and the British Council.



The biggest intake of international students into Study Group's UK programmes is from countries with emerging economies such as China, South East Asian economies, and in particular from oil-rich nations such as Russia and the Middle East.



For further details, please visit: http://www.studygroup.com