University of Colorado Creates a Real Time Multidimensional COVID Dataset

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- COVID-19 research has been a vital part of the progress that has been made in combating the virus and bringing its spread under control. Now, investigators from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have taken this a step further by creating a COVID multidimensional dataset that can be shared in real time. The dataset is called the COVIDome dataset and originates from patients who have been hospitalized with the virus versus negative controls. The data is being made publicly available in real time via an online portal to help enable more prevention, diagnostic and therapeutic tools to be developed to improve the way that COVID-19 is being managed on a clinical level. The speed of research into the virus has often been held back by a lack of widely accessible public datasets and the move by the Anschutz Medical Campus is one step further towards putting this right.



Technology and pharmaceutical research and development recruitment is a vital part of helping to ensure that challenges like COVID-19 can generate the innovative, swift response that is required. EPM Scientific specializes in technology and pharmaceutical research and development recruitment, as well as hiring for a number of other fields in life sciences, including regulatory, medical affairs, safety and pharmacovigilance, commercial and medical communications. The team understands the need for ongoing technology and pharmaceutical research and development recruitment, given the speed at which opportunities evolve in life sciences, and provides a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that are designed to support organizations looking to evolve and grow. The firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and is committed to enabling talented people when it comes to taking career-defining next steps. Agility and a flexible workforce have allowed EPM Scientific to continue to provide comprehensive support even during the turbulent times of the past 12 months.



Key to this has been the quality of the people internally at EPM Scientific. The firm was first established in 2012 and has worked hard to build a team of passionate professionals with an in-depth understanding of the issues that surround technology and pharmaceutical research and development recruitment, as well as hiring for other vital life sciences fields. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. The firm's presence across the USA ensures that opportunities are not missed - this includes being active in a range of cities including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition, EPM Scientific is able to bring a unique international dimension to the work that it does, being part of a global network that extends to 60 countries and a recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. There are many different opportunities available through the firm today, including Head of Formulation, QA Associate and Automation Engineer.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Technology and Pharmaceutical Research & Development Recruitment visit https://www.epmscientific.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact EPM Scientific USA: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.