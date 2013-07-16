University of Fashion Launches Eagerly Awaited Fashion Design Library

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The University of Fashion website will offer millions of fashion professionals and consumers the first ever online fashion design video library, comprised of professionally produced online fashion how-to videos covering the five fashion design disciplines of draping, pattern making, fashion art, sewing and product development. Each video lesson is clearly labeled by skill level: beginner, intermediate and advanced.



In addition, the U of F provides a broad assortment of videos on trend forecasting, color theory, fashion history, fashion shows, as well as tours of fashion museums, store events and other fashion venues. They also offer a free comprehensive guide to all the best fashion resources for fabrics, tools, schools, books, museums and a dictionary of fashion terminology list.



All U of F lessons are taught by fashion college professors from prestigious fashion colleges, such as FIT, Parsons and other fine schools and by fashion industry professionals currently working in the fashion industry.



Industry discounts, access to three beginner lessons and a U of F newsletter, are offered by signing up for a free membership. Subscribers to the U of F site gain access to the entire video library of lessons, transcripts, step-by-step pictorial lesson guides plus industry discounts and their newsletter.



Founded and developed by Francesca Sterlacci, a successful fashion designer and fashion educator, Francesca has created an extremely effective, yet affordable, way to learn fashion design. As a tenured professor and chairperson at New York City’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) for 14 years and as an online instructor at the Academy of Art University San Francisco for 6 years, Francesca has tremendous experience in effectively teaching fashion education.



Prior to her teaching career, Francesca owned and operated the eponymous fashion label, Francesca Sterlacci, LTD. Her collection sold to the best stores including Saks, Neiman Marcus, Barney’s and Nordstrom and was regularly featured in WWD, on the covers of fashion magazines and on television.



Francesca is the author of the Historical Dictionary of the Fashion Industry, The A-Z of the Fashion Industry, Leather Apparel Design and Leather Fashion Design. She is a contributing author to the Encyclopedia of Clothing and Fashion and You Can Do It!: The Merit Handbook for Grown-Up Girls.



Drawing from her extensive fashion experience, and motivated by a deep concern that the art of fashion design has been increasingly diminished by the encroachment off-shore manufacturing, Francesca identified the need for an online fashion design school how-to library. Her mission is to integrate technology in support of creativity and to continue to mint successful, creative, new fashion talent.



For people who are simply curious about fashion, or for fashion students, teachers, home sewers or industry pro’s, learning fashion design at the University of Fashion promises to be fun and easy, irrespective of skill level.



University of Fashion is a break through concept providing fashion how-to videos for all skill levels covering every aspect of fashion. The site was founded and developed by Francesca Sterlacci, a successful fashion designer and fashion educator.