University of Leicester MA in Media and Communication for Professionals in KSA and Lebanon

MA in Media and Communication, a sought after course offered through Stafford in KSA and Lebanon, can pave the way to a rewarding career for professionals. It is a flexible learning programme providing direct access to the thinking of key researchers.
Dubai, AE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Professionals in KSA and Lebanon looking to forge a rewarding career in the field of media will do well to join the MA in Media and Communication, a popular course offered through Stafford. A resource centre of the University of Leicester and several other prominent institutions in the UK, Stafford is offering the course to assist people to move to the next level in their career.
The distance learning course can be completed in two years. During the first year, students will cover topics like Key issues and approaches in media study; Media history and social regulation; Media in Global Context; Communications and Globalisation; Investigating Media and Industries – Convergence and Divergence.
Year Two of the programme allows students to specialize in Mass Communication; New Media Society; New Media, Governance & Democracy; Communication, Media & Public Relations; or Communications, Media & Advertising. Based on the specialisation, students will get well-versed with the Political Economy of New Media; Communication Technology and Society, Political Communication; e-Governance and e-Democracy, Journalism: News Access and Source Power; Critical Public Relations; Advertising and more.
The assessment of the programme is done by the combination of 3,000 word assignments and examination. At the end of the programme, students need to submit a dissertation of 12,000-15,000 words. Students who opt out of the programme after the first year are eligible to receive a Post Graduate Certificate in Mass Communication. Those completing 20 months would receive a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication.
As for eligibility, candidates need to possess a good second class undergraduate degree or equivalent in a relevant discipline. However, students who have considerable workplace experience but lack formal qualifications will be considered for the degree as well. For proving proficiency in the English Language, candidates whose first language is not English will need adequate IELTS and TOEFL scores.
About Stafford
Stafford enables professionals in KSA and Lebanon to obtain world class education in a range of subjects, ensuring for themselves a high-paying and satisfying career. Along with leadership courses such as Mass Communication, they offer several other popular courses as well such as the University of Leicester MSc in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Contact Information
Stafford Headquarters – UAE
Academic Consultant: Mr. Mario
Tel: +971 557737533
Email:info@staffordglobal.org
KSA
Tel: +966 552633037
Email:info@staffordglobal.org
Lebanon
Tel: +961 4546777
Email: info@staffordglobal.org