University of Leicester MA in Media and Communication for Professionals in KSA and Lebanon

Dubai, AE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Professionals in KSA and Lebanon looking to forge a rewarding career in the field of media will do well to join the MA in Media and Communication, a popular course offered through Stafford. A resource centre of the University of Leicester and several other prominent institutions in the UK, Stafford is offering the course to assist people to move to the next level in their career.



The distance learning course can be completed in two years. During the first year, students will cover topics like Key issues and approaches in media study; Media history and social regulation; Media in Global Context; Communications and Globalisation; Investigating Media and Industries – Convergence and Divergence.



Year Two of the programme allows students to specialize in Mass Communication; New Media Society; New Media, Governance & Democracy; Communication, Media & Public Relations; or Communications, Media & Advertising. Based on the specialisation, students will get well-versed with the Political Economy of New Media; Communication Technology and Society, Political Communication; e-Governance and e-Democracy, Journalism: News Access and Source Power; Critical Public Relations; Advertising and more.



The assessment of the programme is done by the combination of 3,000 word assignments and examination. At the end of the programme, students need to submit a dissertation of 12,000-15,000 words. Students who opt out of the programme after the first year are eligible to receive a Post Graduate Certificate in Mass Communication. Those completing 20 months would receive a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication.



As for eligibility, candidates need to possess a good second class undergraduate degree or equivalent in a relevant discipline. However, students who have considerable workplace experience but lack formal qualifications will be considered for the degree as well. For proving proficiency in the English Language, candidates whose first language is not English will need adequate IELTS and TOEFL scores.



About Stafford

Stafford enables professionals in KSA and Lebanon to obtain world class education in a range of subjects, ensuring for themselves a high-paying and satisfying career. Along with leadership courses such as Mass Communication, they offer several other popular courses as well such as the University of Leicester MSc in Criminology and Criminal Justice.



Contact Information



Stafford Headquarters – UAE

Academic Consultant: Mr. Mario

Tel: +971 557737533

Email:info@staffordglobal.org



KSA

Tel: +966 552633037

Email:info@staffordglobal.org



Lebanon

Tel: +961 4546777

Email: info@staffordglobal.org