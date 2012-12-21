University of New Hampshire Holds 'Helping Individuals Deal with Feeling' Workshop

Nashua, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- On November 30, the University of New Hampshire hosted a workshop entitled, "Helping Individuals Deal with Feeling". The day long seminar taught attendees how to help their clients cope more effectively with intense feeling states and "flooding of emotions".



This flooding of emotion can lead to substance abuse, impaired decision-making and even the urge to self-harm. During the workshop, attendees learned about cognitive behavioral therapy, an approach that they can use to help their clients find a healthy balance between their "rational and feeling state needs". The workshop also included teaching skills from Dialectical Behavioral Therapy as well as other cognitive behavioral techniques.



Jessica Schwartz, a local area therapist, specializing in helping people who are experiencing anxiety and depression, attended the seminar. In her practice as a therapist Nashua NH, Schwartz commented that she utilizes cognitive behavioral techniques with her clients. She has seen how effective they are in bringing relief and reducing stress.



Schwartz further commented that this workshop was very helpful in continuing to build upon the skills that she uses with clients in her counseling Nashua NH office who are coping with intense feelings due to the stress of daily life and conflicted relationships both past and present.



