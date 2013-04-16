University of North Florida Students Launch Website to Create Free and Easy Online Profolio

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Four Students from the University of North Florida launched a website this morning that allows users to organize their online projects in a dynamic and easy to share fashion. The site is http://www.Profol.io and it’s a free and easy way to create and share your professional portfolio.



“Students need an easy way to showcase their creative projects to potential employers. Profol.io allows them to do so in a free and easy way. If you can tweet, you Can Profol.io.” –Jonathan Huber, Push Button Development Designer



The students will be showcasing their project at the UNF School of Computing Spring Symposium this Friday, April 19th at 4:00PM in Jacksonville, Florida. The symposium is open to the public. For more information on the symposium, go to http://unfsocsymposium.eventbrite.com.



The team behind Profol.io is Push Button Development. They are four students from UNF who focus on developing fun and innovative web applications that have a positive impact on society.



For more information, or to sign up for your Profol.io, go to http://www.Profol.io.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact ADAM LANKFORD at 619--?746--?3191 or email at atlankford@gmail.com.