University of Toronto Start-Up Bringing Gesture Recognition Capabilities to Every Device in the Home

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- A Toronto-based start-up created a product that lets consumers use simple hand gestures and voice to control any device in the house, from the TV to the lights. The Flowton Controller, developed by start-up Flowton Technologies (Flowton), utilizes a built in color camera for motion tracking, with available depth camera support, as well as a microphone array to pick up on spoken keywords. To finance mass production beyond the prototype stage, the company is launching a Kickstarter campaign on Tuesday, August 20th, 2013 at noon, to raise $200,000 with the goal to have a ready product for consumers worldwide in March 2014.



The natural user interface of the Flowton Controller (Controller) does not require a screen or any graphical feedback, and does not rely on reproducing a visible mouse pointer for navigation. For instance, simple left/right hand swipes may switch TV channels, while up/down may raise or lower the room temperature through a wireless thermostat. This is possible with the Controller’s built-in RGB camera to capture the user’s gestures. The Controller also has port for depth cameras, such as Xbox® Kinect™, as well as analogs, to grant the user an extended range of gestures to control electronics. The Controller communicates with devices through WiFi, Bluetooth, and a wireless infrared peripheral. Setting up the Controller is as easy as programming a universal remote. The Controller also has an array of microphones for keyword recognition to issue simple commands to even the simplest of home electronics.



An extensive demo of the device in action can be seen on Kickstarter by searching for “Flowton” on kickstarter.com



The Controller was envisioned by the Flowton founder, Alec Gordon, who sought to recreate the natural interfaces of recent sci-fi films with available technology – computer vision. Flowton has generated IP for its gestural interface, with funding coming from angel investors and an NSERC (Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada) grant.



With the Flowton Controller, the company looks to set a benchmark as a leader in innovative consumer electronics. Beyond the current product, Flowton is planning to conduct further research into human-computer interaction and push the limits of product innovation.



About Flowton Technologies

Founded in March 2012 by York University and University of Toronto graduates, Flowton is looking to deliver innovative technologies to consumers worldwide. The company is privately owned. To enable faster growth, it is launching a Kickstarter campaign on Tuesday, August 20th 2013.



Contact

Flowton Technologies

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info@flowton.com

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