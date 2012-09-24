University Study Indicates Effectiveness of Microdermabrasion for Sun Damaged Skin

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- A study that was recently conducted by researchers from the Department of Dermatology at the University of Michigan has found that microdermabrasion can be an effective method for treating sun-damaged skin. Forty adults, ages 50 to 83 years, participated in the University study that looked at the dermabrasion anti aging treatment. All of the subjects who participated in the Molecular analysis of aggressive microdermabrasion in photoaged skin study, which was published by the National Institutes of Health, were shown to have clinically photodamaged forearms. All of the participants were treated with diamond-studded handpieces of varying abrasiveness.



“Microdermabrasion using a coarse diamond-studded handpiece induces a dermal remodeling cascade similar to that seen in incisional wound healing,” the researchers concluded.



“Optimization of these molecular effects is likely the result of more aggressive treatment with a more abrasive handpiece.”



The founders of Riiviva, an American multinational company that designs and markets clinical technologies for home use, closely monitored the results of the recent study. The company offers a microdermabrasion product that is similar to the one that was used during the study. The Riiviva Microdermabrasion device comes with fine, medium and coarse diamond tips and is available for home use without a prescription.



For years, microdermabrasion has been one of the most popular skin treatments offered at dermatology clinics, esthetician offices and med spas. In addition to the recent study, over 25 years of research and clinical studies have indicated how the power of microderm can be an effective way to treat a variety of skin conditions, including skin that has been damaged by the sun.



“We have made it possible and affordable to indulge in the same weekly beauty and anti-aging treatments as celebrities,” an article on the company’s website, http://www.riiviva.com/, noted, adding that Riiviva microderm is the quick and easy solution to beautiful glowing skin.



“Whether you are reversing the signs of aging, maintaining a youthful glow, or preventing future skin damage, Riiviva microderm will deliver results that are effective, affordable and convenient.”



People who are interested in learning more about microdermabrasion as well as other skin treatments are welcome to visit the Riiviva website at any time. The user-friendly site features in-depth product information and educational articles on its anti-aging products, as well as acne scarring, stretch marks, keratosis pilaris and facials.



