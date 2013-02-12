Univision Communications Inc. Teams Up with Troika to Launch UniMás Brand

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Univision Communications Inc., the leading media company serving Hispanic America, teamed up with brand consultancy & creative agency Troika to relaunch the TeleFutura brand identity and marketing strategy, including a new logo, graphics package, and multiplatform marketing launch campaign to announce the shift. The new network, UniMás, launches on-air today.



The overhaul is a result of solidifying UniMás as the No. 2 Spanish-language network in America behind Univision, and appeal to the growing audience of Hispanic Millennial trendsetters. UniMás also capitalizes on the equity of parent company Univision Communications Inc., both through the name itself – developed internally by Univision – and the subsequent logo and identity.



Said Dale Everett, Creative Director at Troika, “Troika has had the opportunity over the years to work with some of the top Spanish-language networks in the world. By combining this Hispanic-market experience with our expertise in entertainment media branding, Troika was able to develop an exciting, fresh identity and communication system that appeals to UniMás’ growing audience, while still connecting the brand back to the Univision Communications Inc. parent company.”



The UniMás name was brought to life through a logo mark that alludes to Univision’s signature “U” shape, but delivers a distinctly youthful feel through a fresh twist on the mark. To call attention to the network’s brand promise of more, the logo features bold “Más” typography to contrast the thinner “Uni” font that precedes it.



“UniMas’ new logo and graphic design truly exemplify the Más Generation – Hispanic Millennial trendsetters,” said Ruth Gaviria, senior vice president, Corporate Marketing at Univision. “Partnering with industry leader Troika ensured we were able to personify and attract this coveted group of viewers with an identity that promises the quality and connection they love from Univision with a fresh take that speaks to their distinct lifestyle.”



UniMás’ multiplatform marketing launch campaign, also set to go public today, is built from the foundations of the brand’s “Más” communication strategy. The on-air, print, and out-of-home campaign will consist of a brand spot, ads in the Miami Herald, and digital billboards, wallscapes, bus wraps, and posters throughout Los Angeles, New York, and Miami.



The network’s on-air brand identity features vibrant colors and sharp 2D graphics to stand out against competing 3D network graphic packages. The identity is rooted in croppings of the UniMás logo to create frames for footage, graphics, and information. Identity elements delivered by Troika include IDs, a promo toolkit, original music, navigational elements, and digital branding tools.



The UniMás brand which was built in After Effects by a team of more than 15 designers, animators, creative directors, producers, and editors at Troika, and delivered in a toolkit format for the network’s internal teams to update throughout the year.



