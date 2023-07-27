Unleashing the Potential: Exploring the App Analytics Market Growth and Opportunities 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2023 -- The global App Analytics Market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2023 to USD 15.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



App analytics play a critical role in today's digital landscape, enabling organizations to gain valuable insights into the performance, usage, and user behavior within their mobile applications. These analytics provide businesses with actionable data that drives decision-making and enhances user experiences. By tracking key metrics such as downloads, installations, user engagement, retention rates, and revenue generation, organizations can understand the effectiveness of their app strategies and make data-driven improvements.



Browse in-depth TOC on "App Analytics Market"



194 - Tables

43 - Figures

233 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139346284



Services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period



App analytics services provide specialized expertise and support to businesses seeking to maximize the value of their app analytics efforts. These services complement app analytics software by offering a range of tailored solutions and consulting assistance to help businesses extract meaningful insights, make informed decisions, and optimize their mobile applications. Service providers often have dedicated teams of experts who possess in-depth knowledge of app analytics methodologies, tools, and best practices.



Android software segment is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2023



App analytics software for Android refers to the tools and platforms designed to collect, measure, and analyze data related to the usage and performance of mobile applications on the Android operating system. It enables developers and businesses to gain valuable insights into user behavior, app performance, and key metrics to optimize Android applications and drive business growth. . Data from StatCounter shows that as of June 2023, Android had a global market share of around 70.79% in the mobile operating system market, making it the dominant platform for app analytics.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139346284



The healthcare and life sciences vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



App analytics in the healthcare & life sciences vertical involves analyzing mobile applications within the healthcare industry to gain insights and drive improvements in patient care, health outcomes, and operational efficiency. It focuses on tracking and analyzing user interactions, patient data, and healthcare processes within the app. For instance, app analytics can provide insights into patient usage patterns, medication adherence rates, and appointment scheduling. It can help identify areas for improvement, such as streamlining patient registration, optimizing appointment scheduling, or personalizing health content based on user preferences.



The report profiles key players such as Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Adobe (US), SAP SE (Germany), Amplitude (US), Upland Software (US), Mixpanel (US) and Kochava (US).



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=139346284



Browse Other Reports:



5G Services Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Traffic Management Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Intelligent Process Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Artificial Intelligence Market - Global Forecast to 2027



WTTx Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/app-analytics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/app-analytics.asp