Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Professional web host ValueHost.co, also a cheap host, is excited to announce all hosting package now offer unlimited bandwidth. The new updates on the monthly bandwidth for both new and existing clients is available immediately.



With 4 solid unlimited bandwith hosting services to choose from, ValueHost.co is positioning themselves to help new start ups and beginners to the internet. Starting a new website in a tough economy is the number one priority for ValueHost.co. Rebekah Hudson, owner of ValueHost.co states, "In a time when the global economy is struggling, ValueHost.co is excited to bring to the Global Marketplace a solution for small businesses and individuals the ability to try a new web venture without breaking the bank. We feel that paying $5, $10, or sometimes $20 a month is absurd and no longer necessary." Pricing to begin a company website or a blog has never been cheaper to operate.



With web hosting technology becoming more advanced than ever, web hosting prices continue to come down. The new "Bronze" package from ValueHost.co features:



- Unlimited Bandwidth

- Unlimited eMail Accounts

- One Click Software Install

- Unlimited FTP Access

- Unlimited Databases

- Secure Shell, SSL, FTP, Stats



Packages include powerful, professional features and tools to help you build and define your website, including file transfer protocol (FTP) accounts, popular programming languages, easy site builders, and 99.99% Guaranteed uptime* reliability. From the business owner to the individual who desires full functionality on a small budget, ValueHost.co provides your complete web hosting solution.



About ValueHost.co

ValueHost.co provides professional grade web hosting starting at $10 per year. Featuring unlimited bandwidth hosting, unlimited email accounts, unlimited databases, unlimited domain, FTP a more. ValueHost.co provides the latest in scripting language, easy web site builders, Free website migration, green hosting, analytics an so much more. ValueHost.co is quickly becoming the choice of blogs and new start-ups around the world.