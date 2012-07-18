Unlimited Checks: DIY Check Writing Software Saves North Carolina Users Time And Money

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- No one is immune from the recession. Cutting out all the unneeded spending is important for most families. Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) released the new version of ezCheckPersonal, the personal check writing software in time. ezCheckPersonal software saves user money on checks. The new edition supports category field which allows user to easily classify payments and keep tracking of the personal finances.



And the best of all, new North Carolina customers can get ezCheckPersonal check writing software free through online special TrialPay offers.



Priced at $29 (Free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPersonal is affordable for any user. ezCheckPersonal check writer is designed for use by home users with minimal computer skills. Users simply download and install the check software from www.halfpricesoft.com, select the action they want to take, and follow the point-and-click instructions on the screen.



“Nobody wants to spend hours learning to use software to write checks, and writing out the same checks for the same bills month after month is tedious,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We developed ezCheckPersonal to make check writing and bill paying quick and painless, and to eliminate the hassle of remembering to order checks.”



ezCheckPersonal is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system too. Any user can start test drive by downloading it from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp with no cost and obligation.



ezCheckPersonal application is highly flexible with a wide variety of options to suit the needs of each customer:



- Print on standard size checks or on 8 ½ x 11-inch pages with 3 or 4 checks to a page

- Customize check layout for a personalized look when printing on blank check stock

- Print on checks pre-printed with banking and personal information if preferred

- Print checks formatted for use with QuickBooks

- Save check information for checks written regularly, like mortgage and utility payments, to speed up bill paying

- Supports an unlimited number of bank accounts for families with multiple accounts

- Save signature as an image file and print signature on checks automatically

- Easy to use report feature helps users record and track checks they’ve written

- Easy-to-use data export feature enables users to use ezCheckPersonal data with other software



With ezCheckPersonal, even the laymen can print professional-looking checks with logo and signature in house.



ezCheckPersonal software available for free download and 30-day trial, with no obligation and risk. To make this check writing software available for more users, Halfpricesoft.com give buyers a new way to get free products by partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments. Buyers can now get full version check printing software and Laser Blank Computer Check Paper for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



This Free offer is available through recurring promotions at halfpricesoft.com

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.