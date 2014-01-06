Unlimited Market Research and Analysis with SaleHoo's New-Look Wholesale Directory

Orcutt, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- 85% of all new eBay sellers lose money selling the wrong product.



This appalling statistic was a big motivator in SaleHoo's decision to revamp their popular wholesale directory to include a custom-designed market research lab and greater support and resources for new sellers. "Previously SaleHoo concentrated solely on helping people find the best supplier, but we came to realize that people were struggling with an earlier stage in the process: choosing a good product to sell," says Simon Slade, SaleHoo's marketing manager. "The fact is, even the best sources can't overcome too much competition or too little demand. That's why we've integrated the market research tool with our new-look wholesale directory to break down this final barrier to success."



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SaleHoo's new research and analysis lab helps sellers successfully find a niche before moving onto the task of finding a supplier. Members have unlimited access to the tool and can create reports on the demand for a particular product or brand name, eBay prices, and competition. Plus they also get an overall 'potential' for the product. "The 'potential' gives members a precise indication of how successfully a particular product will sell," says Slade. "When used in combination with our excellent supplier directory, the lab has the power to transform the profitability of members' new businesses."



An exclusive preview video of the new site and its offerings generated a huge amount of interest, with over 4500 views in the two days it was available prior to launch. Slade is still overwhelmed by the attention the new Salehoo receives: "People were emailing the link to friends and family all over the world. It was crazy," he says shaking his head in disbelief. And it doesn't appear the momentum will be slowing anytime soon. In the few weeks since the launch, over 22,000 people have viewed the Salehoo tour video (available at http://www.salehoo.com/secrets), and the number keeps climbing by the hour. "The sheer velocity of enthusiasm has only confirmed to us how many people are desperate for these resources so they can start making money from the word go," Slade says.



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The made-over site also contains a number of other surprises. The search system has been completely overhauled to include advanced searching features and members can now take advantage of a personal management system to keep track of favorite searches and suppliers. Three-way reviews of all suppliers give sellers insider experiences that make the big decision of who to order from easier; while a learning center provides hard-to-find information on topics such as importing, tax, business licenses and eBay tips and strategies. The ever-popular forum has been integrated more closely with supplier search, giving members easier access to all discussions available on the site.



About Salehoo

Salehoo is an exclusive web based program that is specially designed to help entrepreneurs that are interested in selling and trading. The program has everything that an individual needs before starting his own online business like contacts, tools, tips and guidance.



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