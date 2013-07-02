Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Unlimited Monthly Press Release News Wire WireService.co is excited to announce a long awaited upgrade to their website. Included in the recent upgrade include:

- Complete Website Face lift

- New Single Release Package

- Client Request Press Release Live Link Reports



The news changes are effective immediately and the unlimited press release distribution pricing remained unchanged at $25 per month. With the changes, WireService.co added a single press release distribution package that includes the full distribution network for a single press release for a one time fee of $4 per release.



Also added with the recent changes is the option for members to request a free live links report. With each request, WireService.co will email the user a complete listing of all of their links for a release at no cost. At $25 per month, WireService.co is excited about the new changes and feels they will continue to build on the momentum that begain in 2013.



About WireService.co

WireService.co is an up and coming Press Release Syndication service. Acting as a subsidiary of GoogleNewsSubmit.com, WireService.co expects to rapidly grow it's client base. Subscribers of WireService.co gain access to unlimited press release distribution to their vast distribution network for a flat fee of $50 per month.