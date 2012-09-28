Unlock and Jailbreak iPhone 4/4S and 3Gs iOS 6 Untethered Software for Any Firmware and Baseband Released

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- UJ Media new software guarantees the jailbreak and unlock on Iphone 4S, 4, GGS/3G procedure up to iOS 6 , 5.1.1 or lower version. Along with Sap Shield v.1.7 is a step by step guide that shows how to unlock and jailbreak any iPhone compatible up to BB 4.12.01 .



UJ Media within just days of the release of the latest iOS 6, have produced an innovative jailbreak and unlock tool, which will enable iPhone 4S/4/3Gs owners to perform an untethered jailbreak and unlock procedure on their device running latest iOS 6 or lower version installed .



http://www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com has tested the new software on over 500 iOS devices and Sap Shield has been proven successful. The new software provides an untethered jailbreak procedure and IMEI-based permanent sim unlock for all models, basebands and firmware.



This is unparalleled by any other service in the industry.Combining a very simple video guide and "one click" solution with a Live Chat department available 24/7 through Tickets, including telephone.



Sap Shield users are allowed to unlock and jailbreak iPhone 4S and 4/3GS and they will also get a 30-day money back guarantee if they aren’t satisfied with the product within the first month. UJmedia provides lifetime support and updates free of charge as part of the product license. The company describes its Sap Shield tool as easy to use, thanks to its complete step by step instructions and video guide.



Starting out in 2010, UnlockOrJailbreak.com has been offering clients with reliable jailbreaking and unlocking solutions for all major iOS devices and has jailbroken over 90,000 iPhones all around the world.



Sap Shield untethered jailbreak does not require any device to connect to external cables and is free from the operating system. For the inexperienced users, “jailbreaking” procedure is the operation used for bypassing Apple software restrictions allowing “root access” . In a nutshell, jailbreak allows user to download unofficial applications outside of the App Store .



The Sap Shield software can easily unlock the iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 3GS, iPad 2, iPad up to iOS 6/5.1.1 compatible with any baseband inluding 4.12.01. The previous version of the software was a tethered jailbreak solution and only for the A4-based generation. New UnlockOrJailbreak.com untethered jailbreak operation will not require to connect devices to external cables.



For more information , video guides and step by step instructions on how to unlock and jailbreak your iPhone visit the official UJMedia website at : http://www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com



About UJMedia Company

UJMedia Ltd brings to you all the latest buzz in jailbreak/unloking technology, fully automated software for global usage