Unlock Her Legs: Rob Judge and Bobby Rio's Exclusive Dating Guide Reviewed

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- “Unlock Her Legs” is a motivational training program geared to take out the common mistakes that men make during and before dating. The Program provides a platform for guys to have the girl of their dreams; the program is designed precisely in a sequence which triggers the necessary response a guy needs from a girl, the dating community is zeroing in on this new combined venture. The release of this program got the attention of http://unlockherlegsreview.com who gave a methodical review of “Unlock Her Legs”. “To find true love and happiness requires a man to be bold and laced with perseverance, it is not a matter of being an introvert or an extrovert, the key is confidence and logic, understanding what the woman wants requires many attributes that only a few possess naturally, for everyone else there is a grave need to change common behavior and replace it with a logical approach which can make a woman want the guy” Says Philip Sierra, chief editor at unlockherlegsreview.com “ Many men experience seeing other men get girls with effortlessness, and it is frustrating for most of us when most of us spend our time loathing them than to actually do something about it and attain the skills required to get that girl”.



Before the program was released I received an email from Rob Judge, he had sent me a copy of “Unlock Her Legs” I was very excited to read it as I really admired their last project “Magnetic Messaging”, reviewing Rob Judge and Bobby Rio’s work is always thought provoking, he added.



A great feature about this training system is that it is easily accessible through the internet; members can have instant access whenever they want through their website. The program mainly revolves around an original method called “The scrambler”- a technique which makes the girl fall for the guy, this technique circles around “The Chase Reflex” – taking control of the relationship by making the girl chase the guy. The first part of the training guide has a 60 page manual called “scrambler manual” , unlike traditional e-books and dating guides this program features training videos and up to 2 hours of audio from Rob Judge and Bobby Rio where they teach and discuss “the scrambler”. There is bonus training material as well.



“The program does not impose itself on the reader; it blends in with the reader. The approach of the writers is particularly unique; the program aims to fill the emotional courage many men do not retain, by influencing a girl psychologically and emotionally is simply euphemism for “understanding” and “empathizing”, it is a program which teaches how to treat a woman in a manner she wants the man to treat her, the program is about the persuading the woman but it is also about self-assurance, self-confidence and logic” Says Jake, senior co reviewer. “This program has a great potential to help many men out there who are not poised enough to realize their abilities, I would recommend this program for my readers and I think that this is a fresh start for the dating community.



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About Philip & Jake

Phil and Jake review dating guides and self help programs on their Website for years. Holding live seminars and weekly coaching they have made a true difference in mens lives. Their "Unlock Her Legs" review is available at the following web address: http://unlockherlegsreview.com