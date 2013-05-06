UnlockAniPhone.org Celebrates 6 Years of Offering Reliable iPhone Unlock Services

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- When the world’s first iPhone was released in June 2007, it didn’t take long for users to hack into the device and begin using it in ways Apple never intended. This process is called unlocking or jailbreaking, and today, iPhone users enjoy the benefits of an unlocked handset every day.



UnlockAniPhone.org is one site that has offered effective unlock solutions since the first iPhone debuted. UnlockAniPhone.org has been around since 2007 and promises to unlock any iPhone model and any version.



As a spokesperson for UnlockAniPhone.org is quick to point out, unlocking an iPhone is different from jailbreaking it:



“Some people get confused at the difference between unlocking and jailbreaking. Unlocking an iPhone involves adding the phone’s unique ID to a registry of unlocked handsets. Cell phone service providers check this list regularly and unlock any phones that have been added to the list. An unlocked iPhone can be used with any SIM card anywhere in the world. Meanwhile, jailbreaking requires users to edit the native iOS software, which has the potential to cause all sorts of problems on the device.”



In other words, those searching for “how to jailbreak your iPhone” online will not find a jailbreaking solution at UnlockAniPhone.org. Instead, the website solely focuses on offering iPhone unlock solutions which gives the phone user a more permanent, stress free solution.



The IMEI unlock, on the other hand, does not edit the iPhone software in any way, shape, or form. After unlocking their device with UnlockAniPhone.org, users will be able to use their handset exactly the same way as they used it before. The only difference is that the user is now able to insert any GSM SIM card from any carrier around the world.



The UnlockAniPhone.org spokesperson added one unlocked iPhone benefit that many people may not think about:



“Most people unlock an iPhone in order to use it worldwide with any SIM card. But along with that benefit, an unlocked iPhone tends to sell for a much higher price. In fact, we’ve seen a growing trend of people paying to unlock their old iPhones just to sell them. We’ve found that an unlocked iPhone can retail for approximately $100 more than a locked iPhone.”



And, unlike jailbreaking, the Apple warranty is never voided when unlocking an iPhone. Those ready to unlock their iPhone today can complete the process in minutes at UnlockAniPhone.org for a current promotional price of $24.95.



