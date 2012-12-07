UnlockAnIPhone.org Launches Sophisticated iPhone Unlocking Solution

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- The iPhone is one of the most iconic and ubiquitous pieces of technology ever invented. Almost universally admired, the iPhone isn’t just a cell phone: it’s a cultural phenomenon. Every year the launch of the new iPhone model becomes a media circus, with massive speculation and huge swathes of the general public waiting with baited breath. However, one criticism that has been leveled against the iPhone is the restrictive software. iPhone owners are, for the most part, forced to use the phone in Apple approved ways. However, some technically gifted individuals have found ways to bypass these restrictions and unlock the phone completely.



One iPhone unlocking website that has been getting a lot of attention recently is UnlockAnIPhone.org. This website was set up to help users unlock their iPhone and gain full control over the functionality of their phone. It has swiftly gained a reputation for facilitating swift unlocking.



UnlockAnIPhone.org sells a device called the Gevey Ultra S SIM card. This special SIM card goes into the SIM card slot in the iPhone. It’s an incredibly easy way for non-technical users to unlock the phone.



The site also offers a permanent factory unlock. This will unlock the phone forever, and is perfect for anyone who plans to sell his or her phone on.



A spokesperson for the site said: “When you buy a cell phone, you are generally given it at a subsidized price in return for signing an airtime contract. At the end of your contracted period you will have given the phone company this subsidization back in the form of monthly payments. Sadly this means that your phone company feels the need to place certain restrictions on the use of your phone, particularly when it comes to using SIM cards from other cellular providers. It’s likely that your provider will have locked your phone to their network. When you combine that with the restrictions that Apple place on the use of your phone, where you can only use the allowed apps, you might be wondering whether this phone truly belongs to you. Fortunately, there is a way to wrestle control of your phone back. It’s called “unlocking” and it’s an incredibly easy way to gain full control of your phone, giving you the ability to run any app and use any SIM card you choose. On our site you can discover how to unlock your AT&T iPhone, and iPhones from other providers too.”



About UnlockAnIPhone.org

UnlockAnIPhone.org is a website which sells a special SIM card designed to unlock an iPhone to allow use on any network. They also offer full and permanent IMEI factory unlocking.



For more information please visit http://www.UnlockAnIPhone.org