Unlockexperts Claims to Have the iPhone 5S Unlock Already

Limburg, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Popular website, http://www.attunlockiphone.com popular for unlocking any iPhone version has recently updated their list of services offered. They are now ready for the launching of the new iPhone 5S and is currently offering an affordable service of factory unlocking the latest Apple smartphone.



Leading website Unlockexperts.net has announced that they are ready and capable to serve clients who wish to Unlock iPhone 5S iOS 7.0. They claim that attunlockiphone.com already tested iOS 7.0 and they state that their unlocking works flawlessly.



This is in connection with the much anticipated release of the new iPhone 5S which has created much excitement for gadget enthusiasts and Apple fans around the world.



Scheduled to be unveiled on September 10, 2013 in one of Apple’s main events, the new iPhone will be running on iOS 7.0, which will also be on the iPad as well.



With much enthusiasm for the new iPhone 5S, the numbers of concerned consumers who want to legalize the unlocking of their mobile phones are growing as well.



In fact, a recent petition to the White House was submitted by more than one hundred thousand Americans requesting that the Librarian of Congress rescind the decision of making it illegal to unlock iPhone devices.



Currently, the Obama administration seems to be favor in legalizing the unlocking of mobile phones, in favor to consumers who want more freedom in choosing what network they wish to be on.



Hence, there is growing need for a safe and legal way to unlock an Apple iPhone and this is the unique service AT&T Unlock iPhone is currently providing.



The website offers to factory unlock any iPhone, permanently and safely. Those who are eager to purchase the new iPhone 5S running on the latest iOS 7.0 yet are concerned about not being able to unlock it; AT&T Unlock iPhone has the answer for that.



Since the new iPhone 5S will use the same IMEI based chipset, their experts can promise their customers that they will be able to unlock their latest iPhone, guaranteed.



“Our unlocks are 100% Guaranteed to work without voiding your Warranty. Everything on your iPhone will work 100% as normal, including syncing your iDevice with iTunes, updating to future iOS versions: The Unlock will stay forever. We guarantee it with a 100% money back Guarantee! Our success rate is 99,4%!” – Official Guarantee by AT&T Unlock iPhone



The new service the website is launching will provide an easy and affordable way for those who will upgrade to the latest iPhone and decides to Unlock iPhone 5S iOS 7.0.



For more information, visit their website today at www.unlockexperts.net and you may contact their representative directly for particulars.



About AT&T Unlock iPhone

A popular website that offers to factory unlock any iPhone model via IMEI unlock powered by unlockaniphone.org . Their service works with iPhone 4, iPhone 4S and iPhone. They have recently announced that they are capable of unlocking the upcoming iPhone 5S as well that will be running on the latest iOS 7.0. All their unlocks are permanent and will not void an iPhone’s warranty.



Contact:



Peter Smit

info@unlockexperts.net

Phone: (415) 632 1664



NEWS SOURCE



*https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/make-unlocking-cell-phones-legal/1g9KhZG7