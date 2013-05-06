UnLocksCodes.com Announces New Service to Check iPhone Network

Wirral, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- UnLockCodes.com, a UK based mobile phone website, has recently announced their new service to allow users to check their iPhone network to help prevent theft or fraud. The new service does not unlock the iPhone, but rather tells the user what network it is locked to.



With the new iPhone Network Finder users can check which country their iPhone was purchased in as well as whether or not the iPhone’s warranty is still valid. The user can also check which carrier the phone was activated with, its original color, GB capacity and more. The purpose of this tool is to help users unlock and/or activate their iPhone when essential information such as the name and country of the original network provider in unknown.



UnLockCodes.com has also announced that with their new iPhone network service users can find the information they are looking for almost instantly, usually the process takes no longer than 10 minutes.



The company’s new check iPhone unlocked service allows users to get the information needed to unlock any iPhone almost instantly on almost any network around the world. In addition, the iPhone database is regularly updated with millions of IMEI numbers and unlocking codes, which ensures consumers obtain the correct number for their device when they are ready to unlock their iPhone. All the Smartphone models of the iPhone along with the networks, are supported by their iPhone unlock service.



UnLockCodes.com offers a lowest price promise and extremely fast delivery. Their highly trained staff are skilled in unlocking procedures and are available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Although the company strives for excellent customer service, in the event that the phone cannot be unlocked the company will issue a full refund as part of their money back guarantee.



For more information about UnLockCodes.com, or to take advantage of their check iPhone unlock service visit their website at www.unlockscodes.com



About the Company

UnLockCodes.com is a UK based mobile phone website which features a Lowest Price Promise, 24/7 support, and a money back guarantee. The company’s excellent reputation for fast delivery and simple instructions has earned them over 4 million unlocks in 165 countries.



