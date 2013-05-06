UnLocksCodes.com Announces New Service to Unlock ZTE Mobile Phones

Wirral, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- UnLockCodes.com, a UK based mobile phone website, has recently announced their new service which unlocks all types of ZTE mobile phones.



The new ZTE mobile phone unlocking service was created to allow users to unlock their ZTE phones from their home, without having to take the device to a shop and wait for hours. With UnLockCodes.com’s new system, one can have an unlocked ZTE phone without leaving their home.



UnLockCodes.com has also announced that with their new unlocking service users can unlock ZTE devices or any other mobile phone to use with all network carriers worldwide without any restrictions ensuring the phone can be used from anywhere in the world.



The company’s new ZTE unlocking service allows users to unlock any ZTE mobile phone instantly on almost any network around the world. In addition, the ZTE database is regularly updated with millions of IMEI numbers and unlocking codes, which ensures consumers obtain the correct number for their device. All the Smartphone models of ZTE, along with the networks, are supported by their ZTE unlock service.



UnLockCodes.com offers a lowest price promise and extremely fast delivery. Their highly trained staff are skilled in unlocking procedures and are available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Although the company strives for excellent customer service, in the event that the phone cannot be unlocked the company will issue a full refund as part of their money back guarantee.



In order to allow users to unlock ZTE phones efficiently, the user is provided with the official and genuine unlock code for the ZTE smartphone. The code is then displayed on the screen and is also emailed to the user with further instructions on how to unlock ZTE smartphones.



For more information about UnLockCodes.com, or to take advantage of their ZTE unlocking service visit their website at www.unlockscodes.com



About UnLock Codes

UnLockCodes.com is a UK based mobile phone website which features a Lowest Price Promise, 24/7 support, and a money back guarantee. The company’s excellent reputation for fast delivery and simple instructions has earned them over 4 million unlocks in 165 countries.



For additional information or for media inquiries, please contact Andrew Wilkinson at:



GSM Unlocking

Andrew Wilkinson

Wirral, Merseyside

CH496JB

UK

sales( at ) unlockscodes.com

https://www.unlockscodes.com