Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Is About to Reach $8351.1 Million by 2018

According to a new market research report, "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (2013 - 2018)", authored by MarketsandMarkets, the total global UAV Market (2013-2018) is expected to reach $8,351.1million by 2018 with a CAGR of 3.30%.



- 17 market data tables

- 94 figures

- 173 Slides and in-depth Table of Content on “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market”.



US has by far been the superior force when it comes to deployment of UAV’s in the world, European deployment is rather different than in US with extensive usage of TUAV’s and fewer HALE and MALE systems. SUAV’s has seen a robust growth due to its widespread applications. Apart from US, the countries which have shown major interest in UAV’s are as follows: Brazil and Argentina in Latin America, UK, France and Germany in Europe, South Africa in Africa, Israel and UAE in Middle East, India, Australia, Japan and South Korea in APAC. Russia too has an in-depth UAV program, but their success levels have been limited. In addition to the military market, the market for civilian and commercial unmanned air vehicles is growing. Civilian UAV market refers to UAV’s operated by non-military government. Civilian usage of UAVs is present in Australia, France, South Africa, Sweden and US. With FAA regulation until 2015, civilian UAV’s market will grow at a slower rate when compared to military and security applications. USA and EU are looking at policies by which they can allow the usage of UAV’s in the national airspaces.



The global Unamanned Aerial Vehicle Market (2013-2018) revenue is expected to grow from $7,098.6 million in 2013 to $8,351.1 million by 2018. Global UAV Market (2013-2018) is majorly driven by the growth of demand for Homeland Security. Maritime patrolling and counter privacy is also one of the drivers for this market.



Scope of the Report



This report analyzes the Global Unamanned Aerial Vehicle Market (2013-2018) based on:



UAV Type

Region

Country-wise



In addition to market sizes and forecasts, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth, offering in-depth geographic analysis of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market in APAC, North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. This report draws the competitive landscape of the Global UAV industry, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies of the key players.



