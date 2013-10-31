Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Payload Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.85% Globally by 2016: ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Payload market to grow at a CAGR of 4.85 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in unmanned aerial vehicle launches. The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Payload market has also been witnessing an increase in R&D. However, the rapid technological changes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here For Download Detail Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-payload-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Payload Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Payload market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AeroVironment Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Raytheon Comp., and ImSAR LLC.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AAI Corp., BAE Systems PLC, Denel (Pty) Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB (publ), and Thales Group



Browse Other Reports By Technavio - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Related Reports -



Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2012 - 2016



Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-commercial-aircraft-electrical-systems-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 6.97 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for aircrafts from the APAC region. The Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems market has also been witnessing an increase in the demand for low-maintenance electrical systems. However, the increasing raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Aircrafts Market 2012-2016



Global Aircrafts market ( http://www.researchmoz.us/global-aircrafts-market-2012-2016-report.html)to grow at a CAGR of 6.32 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing revenue per kilometer and freight ton kilometer of aircrafts across the globe. The Global Aircrafts market has also been witnessing increased aircraft growth in the APAC region. However, the increasing price of aviation turbine fuel could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013 - 2023 Available Online at http://www.researchmoz.us/the-global-military-fixed-wing-aircraft-market-2013-2023-report.html



A prominent trend that is expected to be highlighted over the forecast period is the increased focus on the acquisition of multi-role aircraft. The multirole fighter aircraft market is expected to attract the largest amount of spending globally during the forecast period owing to its capability to function in multiple roles. The US DoD is undertaking its largest ever defense program known as the Joint Strike Fighter through which it intends to equip its Air Force with new F-35 multi-role aircraft. This program is estimated to value up to US$392 billion until 2037. Several other countries including Canada, Australia, UK, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan and Israel are also vying to acquire these fifth generation multi-role aircraft for their militaries. Furthermore, France and India are procuring 286 and 126 Rafale fighter aircraft which are cumulatively expected to value approximately US$25 billion. There are numerous models of multi-role aircraft under demand such as SU-30MK, Eurofighter Typhoon, F-16, F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler etc. by countries across the world in order to maintain their fleets' battle readiness.



Browse All Upcoming Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/upcoming-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz (http://www.researchmoz.us/) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/



Visit: http://marketeconomywarriors.wordpress.com/