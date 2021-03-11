Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is projected to be worth USD 56.18 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is observing high demand attributed to the rising deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties' may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance robots to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements.



The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



Key participants include Elbit Systems, Aerovironment, Boeing, Thales Group, 3D Robotics, BAE Systems, Airbus, Northrop Grumann Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Textron, among others.



Along with these details, the report also covers the segmentation of the market based on types, applications, end-user industry, and others. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections up to 2027, is offered in the report.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small UAVs

Strategic & Tactical UAVs

Special Purpose UAVs

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing



Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Remotely Piloted

Optionally Piloted

Fully Autonomous



Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Visual Line of Sight

Extended Visual Line of Sight

Beyond Line of Sight



Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

< 25 Kg

25 – 170 Kg

> 170 Kg



System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Platforms

Payloads

Data Links

Ground Control Stations

Launch & Recovery Systems



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Combat Support

Search and Rescue

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Surveying & Mapping

Firefighting

Traffic Management

Warehousing

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military & Defense

Commercial

Government & Law Enforcement

Consumers



Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The latest report is updated with the impact analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The rapidly changing dynamics of the market and current and future growth potential of the market are covered in the report. The report offers crucial information about the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market.



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising deployment in harsh and hazardous environment



4.2.2.2. Increased defense budget



4.2.2.3. Growing usage in military application



4.2.2.4. Growing deployment in counter terrorism



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Strict Regulatory Norms



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Small UAVs



5.1.2. Strategic & Tactical UAVs



5.1.3. Special Purpose UAVs



Chapter 6. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market By Wing Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Wing Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Fixed Wing



6.1.2. Rotary Wing



Chapter 7. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market By Operation Mode Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Operation Mode Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Remotely Piloted



7.1.2. Optionally Piloted



7.1.3. Fully Autonomous



