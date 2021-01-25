Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- The growing demand for unmanned vehicles is driving market growth. The global Unmanned Composite Materials Market is predicted to reach USD 3,222.3 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.8% throughout the projected period, according to a recent study by Emergen Research.



Composites are materials made from two or more constituents with varied physical and chemical properties. The new material made from the combination of these materials typically has different characteristics as compared to the individual components. The increased demand for higher payload capacity and drone performance has propelled the aerospace and defense industry to augment the use of composite materials for designed drone structures.



The leading players in the unmanned composite materials market are: Startasys Ltd., Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Teledyne, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Gurit, Toray Industries, Renegade Materials Corporation, and Owens Corning, among others.



Market Drivers



The market is observing increased demand due to extensive application of these materials in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), unmanned surface vehicle (USV), autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), and unmanned ground vehicle (UGV). Moreover, factors such as an increasing requirement for lightweight unmanned systems, enhanced resilience of composite materials, and operational amplification of unmanned network are contributing to the industry growth.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)

Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Interior

Exterior



Furthermore, the increased demand for UAVs for commercial purposes such as oil and gas exploration, construction, oceanographic surveys and data collection, and environmental surveys is expected to propel the growth of the industry over the projected timeframe.



Regional Analysis



Europe commanded the regional growth in 2019, owing to the presence of prominent manufacturers in regions, such as France, the U.K., Russia, and Germany. The increasing investment in R&D activities of composite materials is a primary element stimulating the regional growth.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Unmanned Composite Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Unmanned Composite Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for lightweight unmanned systems



4.2.2.2. Better durability of composite materials



4.2.2.3. Increased investments in unmanned composite



4.2.2.4. Enhancement in unmanned system's performance by using composite



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive composite materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Unmanned Composite Materials Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)



5.1.2. Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)



5.1.3. Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)



5.1.4. Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)



Chapter 6. Unmanned Composite Materials Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)



6.1.2. Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)



6.1.3. Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)



6.1.4. Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)



6.1.5. Others



Chapter 7. Unmanned Composite Materials Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Interior



7.1.2. Exterior



Continue…



