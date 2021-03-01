Surging demand in commercial applications is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
Unmanned ground vehicles are deployed in several civilian applications comprising firefighting, crowd control, urban search & rescue, nuclear plant operations, and agricultural spraying & harvesting. The worldwide population is witnessing a rise of about 240,000 individuals per day and is anticipated to reach nearly 9.6 billion by the year 2050. Therefore, sufficient crop production is required to cater to the increasing food demand by the rising population. Unmanned ground vehicles play a vital role in efficiently carrying out agricultural operations and hence increased harvest.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Autonomous Solutions, ICOR Technology, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cobham PLC, RE2 Inc., QinetiQ, BAE Systems, and Nexter System, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned ground vehicle market on the basis of operation mode, mobility, system, size, application, and region:
Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Autonomous
Remotely Operated
Tethered
Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Wheeled
Tracked
Legged
Hybrid
System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Payloads
Navigation System
Controller System
Power System
Others
Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Large
Medium
Small
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Commercial
Military
Law Enforcement
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
