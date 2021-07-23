Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 : QinetiQ Group, Lockheed Martin, Oshkosh, Cobham

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Unmanned ground vehicle is defined as the land-based counterpart to remotely operate underwater vehicles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles. It is widely used in emergency services such as police, ambulance, and others. Increasing usage of UGVs to carry counter-insurgency and combat operations and rising demand for UGVs for ISR missions, growing for commercial applications which include oil and gas sector, firefighting, and agriculture are among the major benefits that have, in turn, led to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The global unmanned ground vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 16.82% during the period 2018-2025.



QinetiQ Group Plc (United Kingdom),Lockheed Martin (United States),iRobot Corp (United States),Oshkosh Corporation (United States),Armtrac Limited (United Kingdom),Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), DOK-ING (Russia),Cobham plc. (United Kingdom),HORIBA MIRA Ltd. (United Kingdom),ICOR Technology (Canada)



- Developing Smart Robots to Carry Out Combat Operations



- Growing Demand for Autonomous Systems in Defense and Commercial Sectors

- Rising Adoption of UGVS for Counter-Insurgency Operations

- Increasing Use of Robots in Areas Affected by Chemical, Biological and others

- Improving Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition Capabilities of Defense Forces



- Development of Fully Autonomous UGVS

- Increased Defense Budgets of Different Countries for Unmanned Systems



by Application (Military & defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Payloads Covered (Cameras, Sensors, Radars, Lasers, Other Payloads), Size (Large UGV, Medium UGV, Small UGV, Micro UGV, Other Sizes), Operation (Tele operated, Automated), Mode Of Locomotion (Tracked, Wheeled, Legged)



Unmanned Ground Vehicle the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments.



Geographically World Unmanned Ground Vehicle markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicle markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



- Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

- Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

- In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

- Recent industry trends and development activity

- Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



