New Defense market report from Markets and Markets: "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market - Forecasts & Analysis 2014-2019 "
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by product [ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicles) and AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles)], Application (Defense, Oil and Gas, Scientific Research) & by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle-East, Latin America, ROW) - Forecasts & Analysis 2014-2019
The global UUV (Unmanned Underwater Vehicles) market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of application sectors, geography, and by country, including forecasting revenues, market share, and analyzing trends in each of the sub sectors. The UUV market based on type is categorized as ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicles) and AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles). The market is categorized into oil and gas, defense, and scientific research, of which ROV is greatly used in oil and gas and AUV for defense purpose. The report is classified across these application sectors where the market revenues are calculated with respect to each region. The typical lifecycle of ROV is 8-10 years and AUV is 6-8 years, with maintenance and subsystem replacements that take place mid lifecycle.
The ROV market future can be dominated by the AUV in the coming decades. The improved AUV capabilities and the autonomy feature will involve the AUV for operationsthat restrict the use of ROV due to entanglement. The endurance and miniaturization of AUV will strive to be the prime driver for undersea operations. The introduction of the AIP (Air Independent Propulsion) systems and solar cells technology will change the future of the AUV.
In the Asia-Pacific region specifically, the BRIC countries will prove to be the emerging markets for the UUV with their activities in the scientific research, and oil and gas sectors. The growth in North America and Europe will be sluggish compared to Latin American, Asia-Pacific, and the Africa. APAC countries will focus on growth, try to create obvious market space, and direct their region's economies on a higher course in the future. The UUV market will show a stringent growth for defense operations like anti-submarine warfare, including oil and gas applications like mine hunting, mine counter measures, oil rig constructions, and pipeline inspection activities.
Other technological trends will include the miniaturization of AUV and the increased number of payloads for the ROV to perform complex ultra-deepwater operations. Also, the reduction in the price of ROV and AUV will be a major concern for manufacturers.
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