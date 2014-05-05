Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Worth $4.84 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- According to a new market research report,"Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by product [ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicles) and AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles)], Application (Defense, Oil and Gas, Scientific Research) & by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle-East, Latin America, ROW) - Forecasts & Analysis (2014–2019)”, published by MarketsandMarkets, is projected to cross $4.84 Billion by 2019, growing at a high CAGR from 2014 to 2019.The global ROV market is estimated to be $1.2 billion in 2014 and expected register a CAGR of 20.11% in 2019. The global AUV market is estimated to be $457 million in 2014 and expected register a CAGR of 31.95% in 2019.



Browse 94 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 154 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market ”.



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The report provides a market analysis for the global UUV (Unmanned Underwater Vehicles) market which covers the ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicles) and AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles) market over the next five years. UUV are increasingly being used for survey and inspection activities of the ocean, globally. The technological advancements and increased capabilities of the ROV and AUV over the past few years have a significant impact on the increased use of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles for various oceanic activities.



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The global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) market research report includes the Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) market. This report provides the market analysis of the global UUV market over the next five years. It discusses the industry, market, and technology trends that are currently prevailing in the UUV market. The UUV categorizes the global market on the basis of type (ROV and AUV), geography, country, and application. The ROV and AUV have applications in the defense; oil and gas, and scientific research areas.



The geography-wise analysis includes application-level segmentations across the regions such as North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The competitive analysis includes the market share of the prominent companies in the ROV and AUV market. The country-wise analysis includes their respective ROV and AUV contracts, programs, and the scope of the UUV over the next five years. The report also includes the analyses of the country-wise contribution in the production of specific types of UUV across the globe.



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The drivers, restraints, and challenges, are analyzed and their impact on the global UUV market throughout the period is charted to provide an in-depth insight of the market. The various technological trends and opportunities are discussed in the report. The PEST (Political, Economic, Sociocultural, and Technological) analysis of the market is incorporated to determine its impact on the ROV and AUV market.



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