Unraveling the Secrets to the Art of Teaching and Learning Massage: A Trumantra School Experience

Clarkdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- If someone is interested to helping people de-stress, relax and improve other's general well-being, massage therapy school is a good place to be with.



One of the few professions that allow to truly make a difference in people’s lives is massage therapy. The fact that it is a very flexible career, allowing to feel passionate while making a good income is exactly an enticing profession.



One school of massage therapy interviewed few of their students, finding out why they chose massage therapy. They discovered that for many, it was because of a flexible schedule. For some, it was the money. But almost everyone shared one thing in common, they love helping others.



In connection, the US Department of Labor 2006 Occupational Outlook predicted that employment for massage therapists would go up with 18% - 26% through 2014, and employers would become highly-skilled, well-trained therapists.



Massage therapists have a dozen opportunities mainly on massage therapy clinics. Other venue of jobs are on chiropractors offices, doctors offices, holistic health clinics, health clubs, fitness center and many more.



After choosing a massage therapy as a college course, the next thing to decide on is where to spend the study of massage therapy. Aside from career objectives, it is also necessary to consider the location and lifestyle of a massage therapy school. It must, of course, most closely match to one's career intentions, personality, schedule and budget.



Review the state's education requirements for massage therapy. Usually, there are 500 hours of education needed to obtain a professional license. Some colleges offer a two- year program to complete the associate's degree in massage therapy. Also, check the accreditation of massage therapy schools. See if the school is on the list for providing continuing education with the National Certification Board of Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork. In addition, examine the credentials and experience of the faculty.



Define goals and areas of interest. It is necessary to examine each school's education philosophies and techniques such as having marketing courses and maintaining a business as part of the curriculum. This would help to assure a massage therapy business after study.



See the fees and costs of attending the school. Money matters, of course, to support one's study. But if financial aid or scholarships are available, do not hesitate to grab it.



In a world of a hundred of school options, still choosing the best one that perfectly fits to one's needs has never been an easy job to deal with. However, if one possesses passion on giving comfort to others, wherever school would it be, massage therapy is one option.



About Trumantra Schools

The TruMantra Family of Schools was created as a way to genuinely preserve an integrative approach to massage therapy education. For over 20 years the schools in this family have honed and refined their curriculum, teaching styles, classroom dynamics and culture, all in the name of serving students and creating an atmosphere of learning excellence.